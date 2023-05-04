The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf Team is headed to the Norman, Oklahoma regional.

After securing an NCAA birth following their Sun Belt Championship last week, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf team and supporters gathered at Oakbourne Country Club to find out where they were going to play the regionals.

The bracket announcement show on the Golf Channel started at Noon, but the Ragin’ Cajuns would have to wait until the final regional was announced.

Turns out, the Cajuns are headed to Norman, Oklahoma with the top seed in the region being Texas Tech. They’ll have Louisiana company with them as the LSU Tigers were placed in Norman as well.