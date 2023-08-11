Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Holding Open Practice August 18

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team opened camp just over a week ago to prepare for the 2023 Season. Cajuns fans won’t have to wait until the season opener, Saturday, September 2 against Northwestern State to watch their beloved team.

Louisiana announced they’ll have an Open Practice on Friday, August 18th that the public can attend. Fan can enter through gates C and D which open at 5:30P with practice going from 6:30-8:30P. Concession stands will be offering water, fountain beverages, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a 6-7 season, including a loss in the Independence Bowl, to the Houston Cougars 23-16 in December.

Expected to lead the Cajuns this year is 5th year quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who is coming back from knee surgery last November. Louisiana Head Coach Mike Desormeaux said the Cajuns received unexpected, but sensational news when they were told Wooldridge was completely cleared for practice in the middle of the July.

