Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Facing ‘Crapshoot’ In Longhorns Bullpen,’ Brown of Horns 24/7 (AUDIO)

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are heading to Miami Regional this weekend. Their first foe will be the Big 12 Regular Season Champions, Texas Longhorns.

Texas finished tied for 1st in the Big 12, but due to tie-breakers, were the number seed 1 for the Big 12 Tournament. In the tournament, the Longhorns were 2 and done, dropping their first game 6-3 to Kansas and their second game 1-0 to Kansas State.

Chip Brown from Horns 24/7 told Dave Schultz & Lynden Burton on SportsChat, the Texas has a loaded lineup and solid starting pitching, but there are issues in the bullpen.

...once you get into the bullpen, it’s a crap shoot. It’s even worse, DJ Burke is in the transfer portal.Heston Tole and David Shaw have been really good all year.Probably two of their go-to guys, lefty/righty out of the bullpen, are now injured and not likely to be available in the regional. A questionable bullpen has just become more questionable.

On the mound, Lucas Gordon (RHP) 6-1, 2.55 ERA and Labarron Johnson Jr, 7-3 2.82 lead the Longhorns. At the plate the Longhorns have five different hitters with double-digit home runs. Eric Kennedy hit 16 home runs, Porter Brown & Dylan Campbell each have 12, Garret Guillemette has 11 and Peyton Powell has 10.

Louisiana and Texas play 1P Central Time on Friday afternoon. The game can be seen on the Longhorn Network or you can listen to it on Newstalk 96.5 KPEL FM with the Voice of the Ragin' Cajuns Jay Walker and Anthony Babineaux.

For the entire Chip Brown interview from Tuesday's SportsChat with Dave Schultz click the link below. It starts at 31:40 mark