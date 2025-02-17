LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns kicked off their 2025 baseball season with a three-game home series against San Jose State at Russo Park. Despite an impressive 7-2 win on Opening Night, the Cajuns struggled to maintain momentum, dropping the final two games and finishing the weekend 1-2.

Louisiana dominated Game 1 on Friday, February 14, behind a stellar performance from Chase Morgan, who pitched five innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. The Cajuns capitalized on San Jose State’s defensive miscues, posting a four-run third inning, with Maddox Mandino and Drew Markle leading the charge. James Trimble provided four solid innings of relief to secure the save, while Louisiana added insurance runs in the fifth and eighth innings to seal the victory.

The Cajuns faced adversity on Saturday, February 15, as San Jose State took Game 2, 8-3. A four-run third inning—fueled by a two-run double from Rocco Caballero and an RBI single by Zach Chamizo—gave the Spartans an early lead they would not relinquish. Louisiana’s offense struggled in key moments, leaving nine runners stranded despite collecting nine hits. Blake McGehee made his first start but lasted only three innings, surrendering four earned runs before turning the game over to the bullpen.

The series-deciding Game 3 on Sunday, February 16, proved to be the toughest for Louisiana. The Cajuns remained competitive through six innings, trailing just 4-3, but San Jose State’s five-run eighth inning turned the game into a 12-4 loss for Louisiana. Alex Fernandes led the Spartans’ offense, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including two doubles. Louisiana’s Brooks Wright delivered a three-hit, three-RBI performance, but defensive miscues and bullpen struggles sealed their fate.

Now at 1-2, the Ragin’ Cajuns shift their focus to a midweek matchup against Texas Southern on Tuesday, February 18, at Russo Park. The Cajuns will look to clean up their defense and regain momentum before heading into more non-conference play.

📢 Game Coverage: The matchup against Texas Southern will be broadcast live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pre-game coverage at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch at 6 p.m.