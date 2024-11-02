LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - With a crucial 23-17 win over Texas State on October 29, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have bolstered their standing in the Sun Belt Conference, moving closer to a (remotely) possible spot in the 2024-2025 expanded College Football Playoff (CFP).

Currently 7-1, with a perfect record in conference play, the Cajuns are emerging as serious contenders.

Let's dive into Louisiana’s season performance, key strengths, and the steps they need to take to secure a historic playoff berth.

A Strong Season: Building Momentum in the Sun Belt

The Cajuns' 7-1 record this season reflects their resilience and adaptability. Riding a five-game winning streak, their recent victory over Texas State highlighted both offensive firepower and defensive grit.

Quarterback Ben Wooldridge led the offense with 18 completions on 28 attempts for 252 yards, including a crucial touchdown that helped Louisiana stay ahead. Running back Dre'lyn Washington also made an impact with a 64-yard touchdown run early in the game, setting the tone for the rest of the matchup. On defense, a game-sealing interception by Tyrone Lewis solidified the Cajuns' win.

Key Strengths: A Balanced Offense and Reliable Defense

Louisiana’s success this season has been built on a balanced approach, with contributions from both the offense and defense.

1. Offensive Power

Quarterback Ben Wooldridge has consistently led the offense, utilizing a versatile passing game that keeps defenses on their toes.

has consistently led the offense, utilizing a versatile passing game that keeps defenses on their toes. The Cajuns’ running game, powered by Dre'lyn Washington and Elijah Davis , provides depth and flexibility. Their dynamic rushing attack has helped the team maintain an average of over 30 points per game in Sun Belt matchups.

and , provides depth and flexibility. Their dynamic rushing attack has helped the team maintain an average of over 30 points per game in Sun Belt matchups. Offensive lineman AJ Gillie stands out, providing crucial protection and enabling Wooldridge and the running backs to thrive.

2. Defensive Consistency

The Cajuns’ defense has been a backbone of their success, especially in tight games. Linebackers Cameron Whitfield and K.C. Ossai have anchored a unit that excels at creating turnovers, including two critical ones against Texas State.

and have anchored a unit that excels at creating turnovers, including two critical ones against Texas State. Louisiana’s defense has proven especially effective in the red zone, keeping opponents’ scoring opportunities limited and maintaining their lead in the Sun Belt standings.

Key Wins and Remaining Challenges

The Cajuns' victory over Texas State was a pivotal moment, but their remaining schedule will be equally important as they aim to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Here’s a look at the upcoming games that will define their season:

Arkansas State (Nov. 9) : Returning to Cajun Field, Louisiana faces Arkansas State in a high-stakes Sun Belt clash. A strong performance here is critical to keep their momentum alive.

: Returning to Cajun Field, Louisiana faces Arkansas State in a high-stakes Sun Belt clash. A strong performance here is critical to keep their momentum alive. South Alabama (Nov. 16) : As the season winds down, every game matters. South Alabama has the potential to challenge Louisiana, making this matchup a must-win.

: As the season winds down, every game matters. South Alabama has the potential to challenge Louisiana, making this matchup a must-win. Troy (Nov. 23): Troy could be the biggest hurdle between Louisiana and a Sun Belt title. A win here would solidify their playoff bid and improve their standing in the CFP rankings.

Each of these games is an opportunity to not only win but to impress the CFP selection committee, making it crucial for the Cajuns to continue performing at a high level.

Path to the College Football Playoff: What Louisiana Needs to Do

With the CFP’s new 12-team format, six spots are reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions. For Louisiana, this means that winning the Sun Belt is essential, along with maintaining a high national ranking. Here’s what they’ll need to focus on:

1. Win Out and Secure the Sun Belt Championship

To stay in the CFP conversation, Louisiana must go undefeated in their remaining games and win the Sun Belt Championship. A conference title would greatly enhance their resume and boost their national ranking.

2. Emphasize Convincing Victories

In addition to winning, the Cajuns will need to win by decisive margins, especially in their final matchups. A strong point differential could sway the selection committee and improve their standing.

3. Monitor Competitors’ Performances

Louisiana’s playoff hopes may also rely on strategic losses by other top Group of Five teams, like Tulane and Liberty. If these teams falter in their final games, it could open a path for Louisiana to climb higher in the rankings.

Louisiana’s Playoff Outlook: A Historic Opportunity

As the 2024 season progresses, Louisiana has a clear, but long, shot at making history as the first Sun Belt team to reach the College Football Playoff under the new 12-team format. However, their path requires perfection: an undefeated run through their remaining games, a Sun Belt Championship, and a strong national ranking.

With a defense that can make game-saving plays and an offense that consistently delivers, Louisiana has the tools needed to compete at the highest level. However, as they approach the season's end, every game carries significant weight. Winning is essential, but so is making a statement with each victory.

Stay Updated on the Cajuns’ Journey: For the latest updates on Louisiana’s progress, fans can visit RaginCajuns.com or watch their upcoming games on ESPN+.

Will the Ragin' Cajuns clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff? As they gear up for the final stretch, one thing is certain: their destiny is within their control.