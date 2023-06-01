The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up preparations for their trip to the Coral Gables regional Wednesday morning at The Tigue. While trips to South Florida conjure up beaches, oceans, golfing and night clubs, the Ragin’ Cajuns are all business this weekend.

Head Coach Matt Deggs

We’ve had a couple of them stand up already and say look this isn’t a vacation, it’s a business trip. We can take vacations when this is over.

CJ Willis - First Baseman

This is a business trip. We’re trying to comeback and get to a Super (Regional) after.

Cooper Rawls - Right-handed pitcher

This is a vacation for a lot of people, but we are going down there to win. It’s a business trip. Miami is cool and there is lot of stuff going on, but at the end of the day we’ve got to win baseball games.

Louisiana opens up the Regional Friday afternoon at 1P Central Time against the Regular Season Big 12 Champion, Texas Longhorns. The winner of that game takes on the winner of the host Miami Hurricanes and the Maine Black Bears.

You can watch the Ragin' Cajuns on the Longhorn Network or listen to Jay Walker & Anthony Babineaux on Newstalk 96.5 KPEL with the pregame show beginning at 12:30P Central Time.

