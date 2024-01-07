NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was none too pleased about a late-game touchdown that brought the Saints to a 48-17 win over their division rival on Sunday.

After the game, Smith crossed the field to let Allen know how he really felt about the play, and if you can read lips, you can see his words weren't very friendly.

Warning: Language

"That's f***ing b*******," he appears to tell Allen in their brief postgame meeting.

The heated division rivalry between the Saints and the Falcons has always resulted in some fierce passion and dialogue between sides, but Smith's outburst after the game is rarely seen between NFL coaches.

The touchdown came after the Saints lined up to take a knee just short of the endzone. However, instead of taking a knee and running out the clock, the Saints pulled a fake and allowed running back Jamaal Williams to run it in and bring the Saints up more than 40 points over the Falcons.

It was a dominant performance by the Saints, who have had an up-and-down season this year. But a win at home against the Falcons is always a solid way to end the regular season.

With the win, the Saints are now 9-8 on the season. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 7-10.

The reaction to Smith's outburst on the field are mixed, though most seem taken aback by the intensity of the exchange. Allen, for his part, appears to have apologized during the brief conversation, but all eyes are on Smith for the way he approached him.

Smith also has plenty of critics for how he's handled the team since taking over as head coach.