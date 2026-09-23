(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Homecoming week is almost here, and if you've been waiting for the full lineup of Ragin' Cajuns festivities, it's finally time to start planning. This year's theme is "This Is How We Roll," and the celebration kicks off Sunday, September 27 and runs all week long, wrapping up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, October 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Early weather forecasts are setting up an amazing game day, but as always, we will keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to game day so you'll know what to wear.

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Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be on ESPN+. And, if you can't make it to the game you can listen to all the action on 103.3 The Goat and Hot 107.9 on the radio and respective apps. The best part? Most of the events below are open to the public, so you don't have to be a student or a graduate to join in.

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UL Homecoming: Student Events All Week Long

The University Program Center is running the show on the student side, and it's a full week.

Sunday, September 27: Paint Your Pride, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Union. Student groups decorate windows with Ragin' Cajuns scenes, so it's worth a walk around campus to see them.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Union. Student groups decorate windows with Ragin' Cajuns scenes, so it's worth a walk around campus to see them. Monday, September 28: Homecoming Kickoff , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union. Then the Homecoming Fashion Show, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum.

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union. Then the Homecoming Fashion Show, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Wednesday, September 30: Wear Red Get Fed, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alumni Center, plus the Homecoming Campus Cupboard Donation Drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Campus Cupboard. That night, Cajuns Got Talent and the Yell Like Hell pep rally take over Blackham Coliseum from 6 to 9 p.m.

Alumni Homecoming Events Are Packed Too

For the first time this year, alumni are invited to the student Homecoming Kickoff on Monday, so if you've got a few hours to spare, stop by the Student Union Porch and see what's going on.

Here's what else is on the alumni calendar:

Tuesday, September 29: Paint the Town Red for businesses , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various local businesses and online. Businesses can register to take part.

, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various local businesses and online. Businesses can register to take part. Wednesday, September 30: Paint the Town Red for schools , same hours. There's also an Outstanding Alumni Reception at the Alumni Center, which is invitation only.

, same hours. There's also an Outstanding Alumni Reception at the Alumni Center, which is invitation only. Thursday, October 1: Dean and Alumni Chapter Receptions hosted by the Colleges of the Arts, Business, Education and Human Development, Engineering, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Sciences. Times and locations vary by college, so check registration for yours.

hosted by the Colleges of the Arts, Business, Education and Human Development, Engineering, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Sciences. Times and locations vary by college, so check registration for yours. Friday, October 2: A busy day. The alumni tennis tournament runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Lerille's Health & Racquet Club. The Sigma Nu Alumni Homecoming Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park. The Bill Bass Golf Tournament , hosted by the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation, tees off at 11 a.m. at Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course. That evening, the Golden Ambassador Society Dinner for alumni celebrating their 50th reunion is at the President's House, 5:30 to 9 p.m. The College of Engineering Alumni Chapter Reunion is at Rock N' Bowl, 6:30 to 9 p.m.



Game Day: Parade, Tailgate and Kickoff

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Saturday, October 3 is the big one.

10 a.m. to noon: Sweet Sounds of Sharing, hosted by the Christiana Smith African American Alumni Chapter at Bayou Bijou Theater, with a reception to follow at the Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are required.

3 p.m.: The Homecoming Parade. It starts at Blackham, turns right onto Cajundome Blvd, heads to Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium and loops around it, then ends at the alumni tailgate at Robichaux Park.

3 p.m.: Alumni Tailgate and Parade Watch Party at the Robichaux Park concourse.

7 p.m.: Louisiana vs. Arkansas State at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Read More: Cajuns Homecoming Game Kickoff Time Set

One thing to remember if you're heading to the game: standard parking passes are mobile this season, so have yours ready on your phone through your Cajuns Account or the #GeauxCajuns app. Tailgating passes are still physical hangtags.

Whether you're a current student, a longtime alum, or just a fan who loves a Saturday night in Lafayette, there's something on this schedule for you. See y'all at the parade, and Geaux Cajuns.