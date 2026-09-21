(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Mark your calendar, Cajun Nation. The Ragin' Cajuns Homecoming game against Arkansas State on Saturday, October 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette now has a kickoff time, and it's a good one: 7 p.m.

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The Sun Belt Conference along with ESPN made the announcement on Monday. If you can't make it to the stadium, the game will be on ESPN+.

Cajuns Have One More Non-Conference Test First

Before Homecoming, Louisiana has a road trip to take care of. The Cajuns (2-1) closed out last Saturday with a 21-14 win over UAB, and they wrap up the non-conference schedule this Saturday, September 26, at Charlotte. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. CT.

Then it's back home for Homecoming under the lights against Arkansas State. There's not much better than a Saturday night in Lafayette with the stadium full, so I'm already looking forward to it.

David Landry/Townsquare Media David Landry/Townsquare Media

Season Tickets Are On Sale

If you haven't locked in your seats yet, season tickets for the 2026 season are available now. The six-game home schedule at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium looks like this:

Lamar (non-conference) - Cajuns Win

UAB (non-conference) - Cajuns Win

Arkansas State

Troy

South Alabama

Coastal Carolina

You can order online, or call (337) 482-4685 for more information.

Read More: Ragin Cajuns 3 Legendary Football Wins

Parking Passes Are Going Mobile This Season

Here's a change to know about before you head to the stadium. Starting this season, Louisiana Athletics is moving standard parking passes to your phone. Fans are already using mobile tickets to get in, so this is the next step. No more paper hangtags.

David Landry/Townsquare Media David Landry/Townsquare Media

Here's how it works:

Your pass lives on your phone. Parking passes will be in your Cajuns Account, which means you won't have to worry about losing one or leaving it on the kitchen counter on game day. You can manage and share it. Through the #GeauxCajuns app or your Cajuns Account, you can access, download or transfer your pass at any time.

That makes it easy to pass parking along to family and friends when you can't make a game. Schedule changes update automatically. If a game date or kickoff time changes, your digital wallet updates too, so you always have the latest info.

One thing to keep in mind: this only applies to standard parking passes. Tailgating passes are still physical hangtags, and they'll be distributed the same way they were in past seasons. Good luck to the Cajuns in Charlotte on Saturday, and see y'all at Homecoming.