LAFAYETTE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana Drillers, Lafayette’s junior ice hockey team, are gearing up for an exciting weekend of games at Planet Ice Skating and Hockey Arena. The Drillers call Planet Ice home, representing Lafayette in the NA3HL’s Southeast Division and competing against teams from across the region.

Weekend Game Schedule Change

The Drillers will host a three-game slate at Planet Ice (4317 Johnston St., Lafayette), with each puck drop scheduled for 4:05 p.m. local time. The original schedule released listed game days of January 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The corrected schedule includes the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 9 – Louisiana Drillers vs. Carolina Rage

Saturday, Jan. 10 – Louisiana Drillers vs. Carolina Rage

Sunday, Jan. 11 – Louisiana Drillers vs. Carolina Rage

All games in this series are part of the NA3HL Southeast Division schedule and give hockey fans a chance to catch the Drillers in action at home.

Get Familiar With the Drillers

The Drillers are a junior hockey team competing in the NA3HL, a Tier III junior league sanctioned by USA Hockey. The league features teams from across the country and serves as a development platform for players looking to advance to college and higher levels of hockey. Last year, the Drillers won the Fraser Cup, which is the equivalent of the professional league's Stanley Cup.

Read More: Louisiana Drillers Win Fraser Cup

Why This Weekend Matters

This January series offers a mid-season look at the Drillers’ form as they skate their way towards the playoffs. Home weekends like this are great opportunities for fans in the Lafayette area to support the team, see rising talent on the ice, and enjoy competitive NA3HL hockey right here in Lafayette.

Plan your visit and catch all three games at Planet Ice next Friday through Sunday, January 9-11. For the full 2025-26 schedule or ticket information, visit the team’s official page at ladrillers.com.