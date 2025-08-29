(Lafayette, Louisiana). – The Louisiana Drillers are gearing up for the 2025–2026 hockey season, and with the excitement of a new campaign comes an opportunity for Acadiana families to play a major role in the team’s success. The Drillers, who are coming off their first-ever Fraser Cup win since they joined the league in 2015 are looking to defend their championship and you can help in the journey.

The Drillers are looking for billet families willing to open their homes and their hearts to players from across the country. These young athletes, ages 17–20, spend the season in Lafayette from late August through mid-March, needing a “home away from home” as they train, compete, and represent the community. While the Drillers have a few 'hometown' players, the vast majority of the team comes from other states and even other countries.

Drillers Hockey Team LA Drillers via Facebook loading...

More Than Just a Place to Stay

Becoming a billet family is about more than providing a spare room. It’s about giving a player a second family during one of the most important stages of their athletic and personal growth. Families who have participated in the past describe it as a rewarding experience filled with energy, excitement, and lifelong memories.

Read More: Louisiana Drillers Hockey Team Wins Fraser Cup

Read More: NHL Hockey Team in Louisiana? Rumors of New Orleans Expansion

The Drillers organization is involved in charitable events in the Lafayette area, with outreach opportunities for players to build relationships in the community. In addition, players get exposed to our amazing Louisiana culture, food, music and entertainment they otherwise would not be able to experience. Many remain in touch with their players long after their hockey careers have taken them elsewhere.

The Perks of Hosting a Drillers Player

To thank billet families for their commitment, the Drillers provide:

$400 monthly grocery stipend

Two free season passes to all home games—so you can cheer on “your” player in person

Exclusive invitations to team events and autograph signings

The chance to create lifelong connections with athletes and their families

Peace of mind knowing players follow strict schedules with practices, games, and league-set rules

Players spend most of their time on the ice, at the rink, or on the road. All billet families need to provide is a comfortable, welcoming home base.

How to Get Involved

The 2025–26 season runs from late August through mid-March. If you’ve got a spare room and a big heart, the Drillers invite you to join their family and help make a difference in a young player’s journey.

For more information on becoming a billet family, send a direct message or email chris@ladrillers.com

.