LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The defending champions are back on the ice with their sights set on another title. The Louisiana Drillers are heading into the NA3HL playoffs once again, looking to defend the Fraser Cup championship they captured last season.

The Drillers made franchise history in 2025 by winning their first Fraser Cup, and this year’s squad has followed that championship run with another dominant regular season. Through the 2025–26 campaign, Louisiana has been one of the most dominant teams in junior hockey, compiling a remarkable 46 wins and 1 overtime loss.

Dominant Season Sets Up Another Playoff Run

The Drillers finished the regular season atop the standings and will enter the postseason with momentum after several lopsided victories, including a 12–0, 11–0, and 11–1 sweep of the Pelham Prowlers during a February schedule loaded with home games at Planet Ice.

The roster features several offensive standouts who have helped power Louisiana’s high-scoring attack. Forward Brody Neish has been one of the team’s most productive players and recently claimed the NA3HL All-Time points leader title, while teammates like Lucas Dyer, Carter Tymchak, and Skyler Tompkins have contributed to a lineup filled with speed and scoring depth.

Playoff Hockey Returns to Lafayette

The Drillers will begin their playoff push during the weekend of March 13–15, when they host the opening round of the NA3HL postseason at Planet Ice in Lafayette against the Bayou State Rougarou.

The three-game series format means every shift will matter as the Drillers aim to advance deeper into the postseason and keep their championship defense alive.

For fans in Acadiana, the playoffs provide a chance to see one of the most successful teams in the NA3HL right in their backyard. If Louisiana can continue its dominant play, the Drillers could once again find themselves skating toward another Fraser Cup appearance later this spring.