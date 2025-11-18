(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Louisiana Drillers hockey team is back in action for the 2025-2026 season, fresh off their Frasier Cup victory in the spring of 2025. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Drillers are uniting with fans to help out the Lafayette community.

Who Are the Louisiana Drillers?

The Drillers are part of the NA3HL Hockey League, a junior league where student-athletes can gain valuable experience during the season and potentially earn commitments from colleges through the NAHL. Players on teams come from all over the country and sometimes from other countries. The Drillers have had Russian and European players on the roster in addition to states from Alaska to Florida and even some right here from Lafayette.

Players not only are coached in the game, but also get to experience life in Louisiana, staying with billet families who house the players during the season. They'll enjoy the food, culture and community we call home, and will often do community outreach including events like the weekend of November 21-23, 2025

Drillers' Teddy Bear Toss Details

Every year around this time, the team holds a 'Teddy Bear Toss' during one of the games. When the Drillers score their first goal, fans are encouraged to toss their teddy bears onto the ice, which will subsequently be collected and delivered to children in area hospitals.

Drillers Second Harvest Food Drive Details

Fans are encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food item to any game over the weekend which will be delivered to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Second Harvest provides food access, advocacy, education and disaster response, of which Louisiana residents are quite familiar.

Drillers Diaper Drive Details

Fans are also encouraged to bring diapers to the game to be distributed to the Junior League of Lafayette's Diaper Bank which distributes tens of thousands of diapers to families in need across Acadiana. Diapers are one of the items that is not covered by WIC and SNAP, and can cost families as much as $80-$100 each month

Drillers Weekend Game Info

Friday, 11/21 - Food and Diaper Drive

Saturday, 11/22 - Teddy Bear Toss, Food and Diaper Drive

Sunday, 11/23 - Food and Diaper Drive

Game Time: 4:00 pm

Game Location: Planet Ice, 4317 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503

Admission: $5

The Louisiana Drillers are asking for your help during this Thanksgiving season to provide for those in need, and maybe become a hockey fan again (or for the first time).