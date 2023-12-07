Louisiana Athletics Announces New Ticketing Structure and Partnership with Paciolan

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Athletics announced a complete restructuring of the ticketing experience for Ragin' Cajuns fans. With a targeted launch date of February 2024, the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office will be housed within the Department of Athletics and has partnered with industry leader Paciolan – LEARFIELD's premier digital ticketing and marketing platform provider – to provide an enhanced ticketing experience for future events. "We are very grateful for the ticketing partnership we have had with the CAJUNDOME for many years," Deputy Athletics Director Trey Frazier said. "This endeavor to improve our fans' experience and grow attendance is one of the most important projects our department will execute in the near future. Paciolan is the leading ticketing provider in college athletics and works with over 165 schools. This partnership will allow us to create a best-in-class ticketing and fundraising experience for Ragin' Cajuns fans."

"We are thrilled to partner with Louisiana Athletics to help them enhance their fan and donor technology" said Deana Barnes, President of Paciolan. "We look forward to collaborating with Louisiana Athletics to provide rich technology and insights into their fanbase to strengthen connections and foster growth with their fans, alumni and donors." Through this partnership, Louisiana will be provided a full-service ticketing and fundraising solution, including a fan-friendly web and mobile application that will make it easy for Ragin' Cajuns fans to purchase, manage and resell tickets, make a gift to RCAF, and track priority points and historical contributions. About the New Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office

After many years of partnering with the CAJUNDOME for all ticketing services for Louisiana Athletics, the Department of Athletics will bring all ticketing services within its organizational structure. The new Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office will begin as a team of four lead by Associate Athletics Director for Sales & Service Brandon Domingue. The remainder of the team will include a Director and an Assistant Director of Ticket Operations, who will be charged with managing the system set up and execution for all events, as well as a Director of Sales who will focus their efforts on growing attendance for all ticketed events. The Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office will be located at the Home Bank Soccer & Track Facility Box Office, 111 Reinhardt Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506. Fans can begin contacting the ticket office by phone at (337) 482-GoUL (4685) or email at tickets@louisiana.edu in January 2024.

About the Transition

As Louisiana Athletics works with Paciolan on the implementation of the new system, Louisiana Men's Basketball ticketing will continue to be run through the CAJUNDOME and the Ticketmaster system for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Men's basketball tickets will move to the Paciolan platform for the 2024-25 season.

The 2024 Louisiana Baseball and Softball season will operate in the new Paciolan platform starting with the first games in February of next year. Fans who have already purchased season tickets through the CAJUNDOME and Ticketmaster will have their tickets transferred into the new system.

Tickets for the 2024 Louisiana Football season will go on sale early in 2024 through the Paciolan platform. More information about season tickets for the 2024 Louisiana Football season will be released in January.

More information about the transition will be communicated over the next few months to ensure fans are informed and comfortable when the new system goes live.

About Paciolan

Established in 1980, Paciolan is the number one ticketing provider in college athletics. Their partnerships include more than 165 schools including 11 members of the Sun Belt Conference. The company offers world-class service and top-tier solutions in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, analytics, and technology. The cutting-edge offerings power over 500 live entertainment organizations, selling a staggering 120 million+ tickets each year.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

