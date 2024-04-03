Louisiana Volleyball Announces Sun Belt Matchups for 2024 Season

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball program announced the opponents and its schedule of matches for Sun Belt Conference play during the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are set to host Texas State, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Georgia Southern at E.K. Long Gym this fall, while traveling to App State, Troy, South Alabama, and ULM – all in two-match series within the league’s 16-match slate.

UL opens Sun Belt Conference play at home the last weekend in September against SBC West Division rival Texas State from Friday-Saturday, September 27-28.

The Ragin’ Cajuns start October with their lone trip to an SBC East squad, visiting Boone, North Carolina for a weekend set at App State (October 4-5). From there, Louisiana plays within its division until the final weekend of regular season play beginning with Southern Miss at E.K. Long Gym from Thursday-Friday, October 10-11.

Louisiana has back-to-back road trips to Troy (October 18-19) and South Alabama (October 24-25) before rounding outing divisional play hosting Arkansas State (November 1-2) and visiting ULM (November 7-8) over the first two weekends in November.

The regular season concludes with a visit from SBC East foe Georgia Southern set for November 14-15 at E.K. Long Gym.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will once again be held in Foley, Ala., scheduled for November 20-24 at the Foley Events Center. All 14 teams qualify for the event.

SBC matches are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, while the start time for contests on Saturdays is 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana's non-conference matchups for the 2024 season will be released at a later date.

Louisiana Volleyball 2024 Sun Belt Conference Schedule

Friday, September 27 – vs. Texas State – 6:00pm

Saturday, September 28 – vs. Texas State – 1:00pm

Friday, October 4 – at App State – 5:00pm (CDT)

Saturday, October 5 – at App State – 12:00pm (CDT)

Thursday, October 10 – vs. Southern Miss – 6:00pm

Friday, October 11 – vs. Southern Miss – 6:00pm

Friday, October 18 – at Troy – 6:00pm

Saturday, October 19 – at Troy – 1:00pm

Thursday, October 24 – at South Alabama – 6:00pm

Friday, October 25 – at South Alabama – 6:00pm

Friday, November 1 – vs. Arkansas State – 6:00pm

Saturday, November 2 – vs. Arkansas State – 1:00pm

Thursday, November 7 – at ULM – 6:00pm

Friday, November 8 – at ULM – 6:00pm

Thursday, November 14 – vs. Georgia Southern – 6:00pm

Friday, November 15 – vs. Georgia Southern – 6:00pm

Wednesday-Sunday, November 20-24 – at Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Foley, Ala.)

ABOUT LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns (19-13, 9-7 SBC) posted their third consecutive winning mark under the guidance of head coach Kristi Gray during the fall 2023 season. UL posted its highest win total of Gray’s tenure, totaling 19 victories, and claimed an SBC Tournament win for the third consecutive season.

Balance was the key to the Cajuns success offensively and defensively, with five players posting 150-plus kills and four players collecting 200-plus digs, directed by the efforts of setter Siena DeCambra and libero Mio Yamamoto, both All-Sun Belt selections. Yamamoto was named the SBC Libero of the Year.

For the second consecutive season Gray’s exciting up-tempo style of volleyball drew record numbers to E.K. Long Gym, the Cajuns setting the total attendance mark for a single season once again drawing 7,219 over the 11-match home slate.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsVB), Facebook (/RaginCajunsVB) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsVB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Volleyball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app.