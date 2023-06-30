Louisiana and LSU Playing In College Classic in Houston

The end of the college baseball season came to a conclusion on Monday with LSU’s 18-4 victory over the Florida Gators to win the 2023 National Championship.

Friday, the Houston Astros announced the teams slated for the 24th Annual Astros Foundation College Classic March 1-3, 2024, featuring the defending National Champion Tigers and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Texas Longhorns, Texas State, University of Houston and Vanderbilt University rounds out the field.

The Tigers and Cajuns will face each other Saturday night March 2nd at 7:05P

Louisiana plays Vanderbilt on Friday and wraps up the tournament against Houston Sunday night.

LSU begins with a Friday night showdown against Texas and plays Texas State on Sunday.

