One of the Houston Astros' top pitching prospects and former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Spencer Arrighetti has been called up and will be making his Major League debut today (Wednesday, April 10).

The team will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move when they officially select Arrighetti's contract.

The move was deemed necessary by the Astros brass as the team has stumbled out of the gates in 2024 with a 4-8 record. The team has also suffered a slew of pitching injuries.

“He’s going to be starting the game [Wednesday],” Astros Manager Joe Espada said. “We want to make sure we protect some of these guys. Having Arrighetti here will allow us to push everyone back a day and protect our young starters. We’re going to need them for a long season.”

Arrighetti has been strong through his first two starts for Triple-A Sugar Land. Thus far this season, he has a stellar 2.16 ERA.

In 2023, Arrighetti was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Arrighetti was selected by Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. While he didn't enter the professional ranks with a whole lot of fanfare, he has developed into arguably the top pitching prospect in the Houston system.

For his minor league career, the 24-year-old Arrighetti has an overall record of 19-15 with a 4.37 ERA. He's started 42 of the 63 games he's appeared in.

All total, Arrighetti has tallied 253.1 innings pitched in the minors giving up 215 hits while walking 123 and striking out an impressive 325 batters. Over his minor league career, opponents have only hit .229 against him.