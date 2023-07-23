Local Lafayette marathon runner Jarrett Ray LeBlanc set a new World Record Sunday afternoon at Red's Health & Racquet Club. LeBlanc ran a 1/2 marathon on a treadmill in just 1:02:50 breaking the previous mark of 1:03:08 set in June 2022.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-07-23 at 3.56.54 PM (1) loading...

LeBlanc was attempting to set the world record and raise money for Camp Bon Coeur here in Lafayette. The camp offers children with heart defects a safe camp experience. LeBlanc is hoping to raise $25,000.

LeBlanc told KLFY

“Children with heart defects hold a special place in my heart. I often see them in distress as babies. And seeing them grow up and enjoy a camp designed for their unique needs is just really special,” said LeBlanc. “Camp Bon Coeur provides children with heart defects a unique summer camp experience that they wouldn’t otherwise have. Donations are vital to sustaining programs like this and ensuring their continued success and impact on these young lives.”

Donations can still be made thru the Camp Bon Coeur website

