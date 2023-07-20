Lane Kiffin Blames Paul Finebaum For Keeping Nick Saban Motivated 

You can always count on Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin for a good quote or two when the microphone is on and the cameras are rolling. Thursday on Day 4 of SEC Media Days in Nashville, TN was no different.

Kiffin blames ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum for keeping Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban motivated.

In typical Finebaum fashion, he called Kiffin out for being hypocritical on the State of College Football.

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports loading...

SEC Media Days may be wrapping up, but it appears they saved the best for last.

