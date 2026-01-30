LAFAYETE, La (KPEL-FM) - If you drive through Scott on a regular basis, you’ll want to plan ahead starting next month. The City of Scott has announced a major road closure tied to reconstruction work on the I-10 South Frontage Road, and it’s going to impact traffic for several weeks.

I-10 South Frontage Road Closure in Scott

According to a press release from the City of Scott, work is scheduled to begin Monday, February 9, 2026, weather permitting. The project will take place on the I-10 South Frontage Road between Mills Street and Park West Drive and will include a full reconstruction along with a new road overlay.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

During construction, the I-10 South Frontage Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 30 days. Detours will be set up to help redirect drivers around the work zone, but officials are urging motorists to expect delays and allow extra travel time.

Read More: Why Louisiana's Roads Are So Bad

Construction signage and flashing message boards will go up about seven days before work begins and will remain in place until the project wraps up. Businesses included in the affected area include Home Bank, Thib's Auto Titles & Tags, JDS, Troposphere, Rochetto's, Schumacher Homes and Gordon Technologies.

How Long Will Construction Last?

While the frontage road closure is expected to last about a month, the entire project is estimated to take around 60 days, depending on weather conditions. That means drivers in and around Scott could see construction activity well into the spring.

Get our free mobile app

Why I-10 Frontage Road Is Under Construction.

One look at the road conditions will give you an idea of why the work is necessary. City officials say the work is necessary to improve long-term infrastructure, even if it causes short-term frustration. If you rely on the frontage road for daily commutes, business access, or getting around peak I-10 traffic, now is the time to start thinking about alternate routes. For questions or concerns, residents can contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.