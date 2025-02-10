(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Parents across Acadiana are in the middle of the 2024-2025 school year, but some parents are looking ahead to the next year as a chance to have their child attend one of the magnet academies around the area. Recently, the Lafayette Parish School System announced a change to the scheduled date for its annual Magnet Academy lottery. The original date for the lottery was scheduled for February 16. But now, the lottery will take place on February 26 at 9:00 AM. This change was made to provide additional time for families to prepare for the selection process.

After the lottery, LPSS will reopen applications for any remaining available seats on March 10 at 10:00 AM. These seats will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until each Magnet Academy is full. If you are interested in securing a spot, you should be prepared to submit your applications early, as spaces tend to fill quickly.

About the LPSS Magnet Academy System

According to the LPSS, Magnet Academies offer specialized programs to improve student learning by providing unique educational opportunities tailored to different interests and talents. These academies are geared towards a wide range of academic and career options, making sure students get a complete educational experience.

If you haven't already done so, you are encouraged to check out the various programs available through the Magnet Academies and consider submitting applications for any remaining openings.

For more information on the Magnet Academy programs, the lottery process, or how to apply for remaining seats, you can visit the LPSS website or contact the school district directly.