(LAFAYETTE, La) - If you've stepped outside lately, you already know the deal. South Louisiana summer is here, the humidity is doing its thing, and the only sensible response is to get in the water. Splash pads and backyard kiddie pools have their place, but sometimes you want the real deal: a water park with slides, or a lazy river where you can grab a tube and just float your worries away.

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The catch around here is that a lot of the best lazy rivers are tucked inside RV resorts or casino hotels, which means they're for guests only. So I focused this list on spots you can actually get into with a day pass or public swim, and I flagged the members-only ones at the bottom so you know what's what. Here's where to cool off in and around Acadiana.

Water Parks and Lazy Rivers Near Lafayette

Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge

Michael Scott/Townsquare Lafayette Michael Scott/Townsquare Lafayette

Address: 1055 North Barn Road, Henderson, LA 70517

Website: margaritavilleresorts.com (search Breaux Bridge)

The closest real water park to Lafayette, about 20 minutes up I-10. The old Cajun Palms is now Camp Margaritaville, and it's got a big water zone with a pirate ship and interactive features, three pools, two large water slides, a hot tub, and a swim-up bar. You don't have to camp to enjoy it. Day passes run $33 per person and are available daily from April through early November, though you'll want to call ahead at (337) 667-7772 since availability is limited.

Isle of Iberia RV Resort

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Address: 911 Corporate Drive (Hwy 3212), New Iberia, LA 70560

Website: isleofiberia.com

About 25 minutes south, this one is run by Iberia Parish Rec, and it's a great value. Public swim is just $10 per person and gets you the pool, splash pad, swim-up bar, and a lazy river that regulars swear has the best current around. Two things to know: public swim is only offered on designated days and times, sold first come, first served, and you bring your own float or tube. Call (337) 256-8681 or check their Facebook for the current public swim schedule before you load up the car.

Palmetto Island State Park

Dave Landry/Townsquare Media Dave Landry/Townsquare Media

Address: 19501 Pleasant Road, Abbeville, LA 70510

Website: lastateparks.com

Not a lazy river, but a fantastic cheap day out about 40 minutes south of town. The water playground has mushroom showers, dump buckets, geysers, and sprayers, and the whole thing sits inside a gorgeous state park on the Vermilion River with trails, fishing, and canoeing. Admission is just $3 per person, and the water playground runs Tuesday through Sunday from April through October. Pack a cooler, rent a pavilion, and make a day of it.

Lazy Gator Waterpark (Westlake)

Address: 2901 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA

Website: visitlakecharles.org

Worth the hour west toward Lake Charles, this one opened in 2025 and it earns its name. The Lagniappe Loop is the longest lazy river in Louisiana at 1,000 feet, and there are four water slides, a pool with basketball and volleyball, a splash pad, and even a pickleball court. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. Heads up that when it opened it was cash only, so check on payment before you go.

SPAR Waterpark (Sulphur)

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Address: Sulphur, LA (off Maplewood Drive)

Website: sulphurparkswaterpark.com

Also about an hour west, Sulphur Parks & Rec runs a solid park with a lazy river, water slides, and the Parrot Island kids' area. Admission is $20 per person, with kids 2 and under free, and there's a toddler pool, a raging river, and a big bowl slide for the older kids. Good middle ground between the small local spots and the big Baton Rouge parks.

Liberty Lagoon (Baton Rouge)

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Address: 111 Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Website: libertylagoon.com

About an hour east, this BREC water park is a popular family pick. Day passes are $12 per person with 1 and under free, and the lazy river sits in the middle of the park, which makes it easy to keep an eye on kids on the slides. The Gator Bowl slide drops riders 75 feet if your crew wants a thrill. Hours vary by day, so check the site before you head out.

Blue Bayou Water Park (Baton Rouge)

Dave Landry/Townsquare Media Dave Landry/Townsquare Media

Address: Baton Rouge, LA

Website: bluebayouwaterpark.com

The big one, about an hour east and paired with the Dixie Landin' theme park. You'll find waterslides like Lafitte's Plunge and Azuka, a relaxing lazy river, a wave pool, and water play areas for the little ones. Both parks are open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a one-day ticket covers both. It runs pricier than the local spots, in the $40 to $55 range, so buy online ahead of time and check current pricing.

Aqua PARDS (Denham Springs)

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Address: 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Website: pardsds.com

A smaller, friendly community park run by Denham Springs Parks & Rec, a little over an hour east. Crooked Creek is the lazy river, with tubes provided, plus Bucket Bay for the kids and super slides for the bigger ones. Admission is $8 for residents and $10 for non-residents, with a $2 discount on Mondays and Tuesdays and kids 30 inches and under free. Easy on the wallet for a full day.

Read More: How Cold Acadiana Residents Keep Their House in Summer

A Few Lazy Rivers for Guests Only

If you're booking an overnight anyway, these have lazy rivers but you'll need to be a hotel or club guest to get in:

Coushatta Casino Resort's Dream Pool in Kinder, and L'Auberge in Lake Charles, which has a lazy river with a swim-up bar.

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles also has a lazy river and a poolside bar for guests.

Closer to home, Red Lerille's here in Lafayette has a family pool with a lazy river, but it's a private club with only occasional guest access, so call ahead if you want to try that route.

Wherever you land, drink plenty of water, wear the sunscreen, and keep an eye on the little ones. Stay cool out there, Acadiana. And if you're looking for some more activities to do with the family, check out some the great state park cabins and campsites available: