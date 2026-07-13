(LAFAYETTE, LA) - School's back in session across Acadiana soon, and even though my own kids are long done with the school bus stage (out of undergrad now!), I still like to keep track of when the parishes go back, because it changes the rhythm of the roads whether you've got kids in the car or not.

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Here's what I've got for first-day-of-school dates for the 2026-2027 year around our area:

First Day of Schools by Parish for Acadiana 2026-2027

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Once those dates hit, our roads change fast. A few reminders for all of us driving around town in the mornings and afternoons this fall:

Back to School Traffic Tips and Reminders

Slow down in school zones, even the ones that don't feel like "school zones" the rest of the year. Those flashing lights come back to life fast.

Watch for buses. If those red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out, stop - no matter which direction you're coming from, unless you're on a divided highway.

Budget extra time on your commute during the first few weeks. Traffic patterns shift overnight once school starts, especially around 7-8am and 2:30-3:30pm.

Put the phone down. Distracted driving is dangerous every day and Louisiana's Hands Free Law is in full enforcement mode as of January 2026, but it's especially risky when kids are walking, biking, or being dropped off near the road.

Be patient in the car line. Everybody's a little rusty on drop-off and pick-up procedures the first week back. This is when alternate routes are handy, especially in areas where car-rider lines stretch out into the streets.

Here's to a safe start to the school year for all the families out there - and safe roads for the rest of us navigating around it.