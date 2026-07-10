(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Noah's Cafe had been serving Lafayette residents for nearly two decades as the 'Best Kept Secret in Town' at 2310 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. When the news broke that Noah's had closed down due to unpaid taxes, we thought it was gone forever. But we were wrong.

Former Noah's Cafe Is Getting a New Beginning

A new sign appeared over the building, Yen's Cafe. Still, the best kept secret in town, and now a second chance for the workers who used to prepare the amazing plate lunches and more from Noahs. The new owners decided to bring back the workers and provide the traditional offerings we came to love at Noah's, and also decided to renovate and add new items as well.

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Visiting with the new owner, Yen's Cafe will also provide traditional Vietnamese cuisine as well as Boba tea. The owners were very accommodating and provided access to get a look at the progress and updates within the building. If you missed the delicious plate lunches with massive portions, or are looking to try some unique Vietnamese cuisine, you won't have to wait much longer. According to the owner, Yen's Cafe is planning a soft opening on July 24th, 2026 to get the workers up to speed and give customers a little early access.

Returning Staff Bring Back a Lafayette Favorite

The workers from Noah's Cafe were always so welcoming and friendly. It's great to see the new owners recognize and embrace the product and the people who were there before and provide a second chance at some of the most consistent, delicious plate lunch offerings in town. Hopefully that will also include the return of the barbecue plate lunches on Sundays with their amazing cornbread dressing. In addition, Yen's Cafe will have breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, expanding the menu throughout the day.

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Once open, the hours of operation will be as follows (according to the sign on the door):

Monday-Wednesday - 6am-8pm

Thursday-Sunday - 6am-9:30pm

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Good luck to the new owners, and thanks for preserving a decades-old Lafayette staple for lunch, and now breakfast and dinner as well. I'm also excited to experience some Vietnamese specialties and support another locally-owned business here in Lafayette.