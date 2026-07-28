(LAFAYETTE, LA) - The heat isn't letting up, and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness isn't either. As heat advisories continue across Acadiana, OHSEP is resuming its network of cooling centers to give residents somewhere safe to go, starting Monday, July 27 and running through Friday, July 31, 2026.

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It's part of a parish-wide push to keep heat-related illness in check and make sure vulnerable residents, the elderly, young kids, anyone without reliable air conditioning, have somewhere to cool off.

Cooling Centers in Lafayette, Louisiana

Girard Park Pavilion (500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette): cooling center open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with fans and water under the pavilion. The pavilion itself is always open to the public, but the fans and water are only there when the cooling center is activated.

Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd., Lafayette): open 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fans and water at the covered building entryway. Facility grounds are open to the public otherwise.

Heymann Recreation Center Pavilion (1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette): open 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, fans and water under the pavilion. Same deal as Girard Park: the pavilion is always open, but the fans and water only run during activation.

Lafayette Parish Public Libraries: every branch is open to anyone looking for relief from the heat during normal business hours.

Oak Street Health Primary Care (2001 Moss St., Suite #1200, Lafayette): indoor cooling for adults 55 and up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Water available.

St. Joseph Diner (613 Simcoe St., Lafayette): open daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with water available.

Free Rides Available to Cooling Centers in Lafayette

Dave Landry/Townsquare Media Dave Landry/Townsquare Media

Lafayette Transit System bus fares are suspended through Friday, July 31, for anyone riding to a designated cooling center. OHSEP says it'll keep monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service and adjust hours or locations as needed.

Read More: Blackouts Possible For Louisiana Due to Excessive Heat

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat

Drink water regularly, even before you feel thirsty. Avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wear light, loose clothing and take breaks if you're working outside. Check on elderly neighbors and anyone without reliable AC. And never, ever leave kids or pets in a parked car.