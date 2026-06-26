(LAFAYETTE, La) - You don't need a boat to get eye-to-eye with Louisiana's wild side. Some of the best gator and bird watching in Acadiana sits right off a walking trail or a levee road, no paddle required. Here's where I send folks when they ask.

Cypress Island Preserve

Getty Images Getty Images

This Nature Conservancy spot on the edge of Lake Martin is hard to beat in spring, when the rookery fills up with egrets, herons, and roseate spoonbills. Walk the boardwalk and the levee trail and you'll spot gators sunning a few feet away. Lots of people bring their kayaks and canoes to paddle around the lake, but there's plenty to see even if your one the shoreline.

Location: 1264 Prairie Highway, Breaux Bridge.

Acadiana Park Nature Station

Google Maps Google Maps

This park is right in town, this one's an easy win. The elevated boardwalk winds through bottomland hardwood forest, and you'll catch turtles, snakes, owls, and all kinds of birds. Great for the kids and a comfortable first stop if you're new to this.

Location: 1205 E. Alexander Street, Lafayette.

Jungle Gardens at Avery Island

Getty Images Getty Images

Bird City is the real draw at Avery Island, thousands of egrets nesting on platforms over the water. You'll see gators too, all along a 170-acre garden you can drive or stroll. On a side note, it's always amazing to visit Avery Island in the spring when the crepe myrtles are in bloom. Definitely worth a day trip to get a little bit of nature.

Location: Avery Island, just south of New Iberia.

Cypress Lake at UL Lafayette

Google Maps Google Maps

A working swamp in the middle of a college campus. Gators, turtles, and irises, smack in the heart of Lafayette. Sometimes I've taken for granted the fact that we have such a unique feature on the UL campus, and a lot has changed over the years at the Student Union. It might be time to head back and visit again.

Location: UL campus, off Johnston Street.

Bonus: Moncus Park

Lafayette's big 100-acre park has more going on than playgrounds and walking trails. The wooded sections and the pond draw in herons, egrets, turtles, and all kinds of songbirds, and the open prairie areas are good for spotting hawks overhead. It's an easy, stroller-friendly way to catch some local wildlife without leaving the city, and you can pair it with the farmers market or a coffee while you're there.

Location: 2913 Johnston Street, Lafayette.

One Final Note: bring bug spray, go early, and keep your distance from the gators. They were here first. And, if you like more of the outdoors, here are some options for cabin rentals around our great state.