Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson Commits to LSU

Lafayette Christian Academy’s Ju’Juan Johnson committed to the LSU Tigers on Monday night. Johnson announced his decision on The Jordy Culotta Show on You Tube.

Johnson originally committed to Colorado and Deion Sanders in February before decommiting

last month.

Johnson, 6’0”, 192 lbs and quarterback for LCA, is expected to play corner for Brian Kelly and LSU. He is considered the to be the top ‘athlete’ in Louisiana in the Class of 2024.

According to 24/7sports.com, LSU's 2024 class ranks 5th overall with 15 verbal commits, including Johnson.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints