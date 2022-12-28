Kayshon Boutte Will Not Play in the Tigers’ Bowl Game On Monday

Westgate product, Kayshon Boutte, has made a name for himself as the LSU Tigers' top receiving target over the past three seasons. Many fans were excited to hear that he was coming back for his senior year and were looking to get one last look at him this season before the season ends. Well, it seems like that won't happen as Brian Kelly announced earlier today that Boutte will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.

Kelly stated earlier today that Boutte will not be available for the T matchup against Purdue this Monday, and this had a lot of fans were worried as to why. With many expecting Boutte to play at the next level, it wouldn't be a big surprise if he decided to change his mind and declare for the draft, but that doesn't seem to be the case. According to a team spokesperson, Boutte has enrolled in classes for the spring semester so it doesn't look like Boutte is going anywhere.

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia Getty Images loading...

There are no official reports at this time as to why the star receiver is not playing in this game. When he announced earlier this month that he would return to Death Valley for his final year, he said that he is focused on winning a national championship. The star wideout has had trouble staying on the field thanks to injuries in past. Boutte was having a phenomenal season in 2021 when an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Kayshon also missed a game in September to be there for the birth of his child.

The Tigers will take on the Boilermakers of Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday. The SEC runner-ups and the Big Ten runner-ups will kick off at 1 PM in Orlando.

