NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - In a bold mid-season move, the New Orleans Saints have dismissed head coach Dennis Allen after two and a half rocky seasons.

Allen, who took over in 2022 following the departure of legendary coach Sean Payton, leaves with an 18-25 record, having failed to lead the team to the playoffs. His firing marks the first in-season coaching change for the Saints since 1996.

Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi Steps In

To steady the ship, Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been appointed as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. While the Saints have yet to announce long-term plans, Rizzi’s leadership could play a critical role as the franchise reassesses its direction.

Failed Promises and Fan Frustrations

Upon his promotion, Allen pledged to continue the Saints' legacy of success, but the results never materialized. The Saints are currently struggling with a 2-7 record, and despite public backing from General Manager Mickey Loomis, the team’s lack of progress became impossible to ignore.

The final straw for Allen’s tenure was a crushing 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a team with the league’s worst record. The Saints’ inability to capitalize on this "must-win" game highlighted the season’s mounting frustrations and ultimately led to Allen’s dismissal.

Media and Fan Reactions Pour In Following Dennis Allen's Firing

The news of Dennis Allen’s firing has sent shockwaves through Saints Nation. Fans, analysts, and former players have taken to social media and sports talk shows to express their thoughts on the decision and speculate on the team’s next steps.

"It's not surprising at all," Shannon Sharpe said on ESPN Monday morning.

"There's nothing from him that we've seen that shows he was head coaching material," Stephen A. Smith said in the same segment.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis had nothing but praise for Allen, despite the current 7-game losing streak and the loss to Carolina on Sunday.

“[Allen] is an excellent football coach. This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll," Loomis said. "[He] has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing. Dennis has been an integral part of this organization’s success for the better part of twenty years."

"He will be missed," Loomis concluded.

Allen's tenure as head coach has been rife with criticism from Saints fans, but it has ramped up this season as the Saints seemed to have a solid start to the season but have completely melted down over the last several weeks.

But Loomis' name frequently comes up alongside the criticisms of Allen. One reaction to his statement on Allen makes that much clear.

"If Mickey Loomis thinks Dennis Allen is a great head coach in the NFL please do not let him hire the next head coach," one fan wrote.

Another posted on social media that the Allen era was doomed from the start.

But not even the Saints locker room could contain their disappointment after Sunday's loss to Carolina, and some of their comments hinted at a growing dissatisfaction with the status quo in the program.

Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was very vocal after Sunday's loss.

The Saints Moving Forward

The Saints organization now faces the task of regrouping under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. With a veteran-laden roster assembled to maximize a dwindling championship window, the team will need to address both on-field performance and leadership to return to playoff contention.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Saints navigate the remainder of the season and who they might select as the next head coach to steer the franchise back to its winning ways.