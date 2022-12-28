Westgate product, Kayshon Boutte, has made a name for himself as the LSU Tigers' top receiving target over the past three seasons. Many fans were excited to hear that he was coming back for his senior year and were looking to get one last look at him this season before the season ends. Well, it seems like that won't happen as Brian Kelly announced earlier today that Boutte will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue.

Kelly stated earlier today that Boutte will not be available for the matchup against Purdue this Monday, and this had a lot of fans were worried as to why. With many expecting Boutte to play at the next level, changing his mind to play his senior season and declare for the draft wouldn't surprise many. That didn't seem like that was going to be the case when a spokesperson from the Tigers said that Kayshon was enrolled for classes in the coming spring semester.

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia Getty Images loading...

Just when fans started to feel at ease with the situation, Kayshon Boutte announced that he would leave LSU in order to declare for the NFL draft.

Fans are not happy to see their star player walk way, but they will support their Tigers no matter what decision they choose to make.

During his three seasons at LSU, Boutte became one of the most promising young receivers in college football with 92 receptions, 16 total touchdowns, and over 1,700 receiving yards. With elite speed and great route-running ability, Butte is sure to be one of the top receiving prospects in this year's draft. We wish Kayshon the best of luck in his NFL career and we hope to see you excel on Sundays.

