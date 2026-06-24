(Omaha, NE) - Every June, thousands of college baseball fans descend on Omaha for the Men's College World Series. They're there to watch baseball, sure. But over the last several years, another competition has become almost as famous as the games themselves. A competition that felt anti-climactic in 2026 without the return of the shot record champions, LSU.

It's called the Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.

What started as a fun promotion at Rocco's Pizza & Cantina in Omaha has turned into one of the most talked-about traditions in college sports. Fan bases compete to see who can purchase the most Jello shots during the College World Series, and the numbers have gotten absolutely ridiculous. What began with hundreds of shots has exploded into tens of thousands, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations along the way.

The challenge has become such a phenomenon that fan bases organize social media campaigns, businesses sponsor purchases, and alumni groups coordinate meetups around the event. In some cases, schools have spent more time leading the Jello Shot Challenge than they have leading games on the field. I have a neighbor who most likely worked at Rocco's given the number of shots he passes around at house parties, but that's a story for another day.

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And while the challenge is all about bragging rights, it also serves a bigger purpose. A portion of every shot sold is donated to food banks and charitable organizations connected to participating schools and the Omaha community. Over the years, the event has generated significant donations while becoming one of the most unique traditions in college athletics.

These days, making the College World Series isn't enough for some fan bases. They want the national championship and the Jello Shot Challenge trophy.

Photo by Girl with red hat on Unsplash clear glass jars with yellow liquid

The History of the Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge

The challenge officially launched in its current format in 2019 and quickly became a favorite among College World Series fans. Early winners measured their success in hundreds or a few thousand shots. Then LSU showed up.

In 2023, Tigers fans completely changed expectations by purchasing an astonishing 68,888 Jello shots, a record that still stands as the gold standard of the competition. That total shattered previous records and turned the challenge into a national story.

Read More: LSU's Ben McDonald Discusses Failure and Learning Moments at CWS

Since then, schools like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and others have made major runs at the leaderboard, but LSU's 2023 mark remains untouched, in part due to Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves purchasing 6,000 shots to add to the LSU total. You can learn more about how they manage that number of jello shots and other logistical stuff by checking our this article from AL.com

And there's an interesting trend. Several recent Jello Shot Challenge winners also ended up winning the national championship, creating a superstition among fans that leading the shot board might be good luck. Unfortunately, it didn't work out well for West Virginia in 2026, but there's always next year.