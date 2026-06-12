(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Lane Kiffin's first fall in Baton Rouge as LSU's head coach has a schedule now. The SEC locked in a few exact kickoff times and put windows on the rest. Five games have a real start time. The other seven are TBA until the league sets them, usually about a week out. Here's the schedule as it stands right now.

Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images

What the Kickoff Windows Mean

When you see a window instead of a time, here's what it means. Early kicks go 11 a.m. to noon. Night games go 5 to 7. Flex means it'll be afternoon or evening, with the call coming closer to game week. That's why those games still say TBA.

Get our free mobile app

The Full LSU Football 2026 Schedule with Kickoff Times (as available)

Sat, Sept. 5: Clemson (Tiger Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Sat, Sept. 12: Louisiana Tech (Tiger Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sat, Sept. 19: at Ole Miss (Oxford), 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

(Oxford), 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC Sat, Sept. 26: Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window

Sat, Oct. 3: McNeese (Tiger Stadium), 6:45 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Sat, Oct. 10: at Kentucky (Lexington), TBA, Night window

Sat, Oct. 17: Mississippi State (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Early window

Sat, Oct. 24: at Auburn (Auburn), 11:00 a.m. CT, ABC or ESPN

Sat, Nov. 7: Alabama (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window

(Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window Sat, Nov. 14: Texas (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window

(Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window Sat, Nov. 21: at Tennessee (Knoxville), TBA, Flex window

Sat, Nov. 28: at Arkansas (Fayetteville), TBA, Early window

Read More: Does The Protect College Sports Act Implicate Kiffin?

Stand Out Games on the New Schedule

The Tigers open with three straight 6:30 kicks, including Kiffin walking back into Oxford to face Ole Miss. That's the early-season storyline right there.

November's the heavy stretch. Alabama and Texas come to Tiger Stadium back to back, both flex, both TBA. If LSU's rolling by then, expect those to land in primetime.

Five times are set, seven are still in their windows. We'll update the TBAs as the SEC sets them. For now, get those September dates on the calendar.