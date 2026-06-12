LSU Football 2026: Every Kickoff Time We Know So Far
(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Lane Kiffin's first fall in Baton Rouge as LSU's head coach has a schedule now. The SEC locked in a few exact kickoff times and put windows on the rest. Five games have a real start time. The other seven are TBA until the league sets them, usually about a week out. Here's the schedule as it stands right now.
What the Kickoff Windows Mean
When you see a window instead of a time, here's what it means. Early kicks go 11 a.m. to noon. Night games go 5 to 7. Flex means it'll be afternoon or evening, with the call coming closer to game week. That's why those games still say TBA.
The Full LSU Football 2026 Schedule with Kickoff Times (as available)
- Sat, Sept. 5: Clemson (Tiger Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
- Sat, Sept. 12: Louisiana Tech (Tiger Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Sat, Sept. 19: at Ole Miss (Oxford), 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
- Sat, Sept. 26: Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window
- Sat, Oct. 3: McNeese (Tiger Stadium), 6:45 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Sat, Oct. 10: at Kentucky (Lexington), TBA, Night window
- Sat, Oct. 17: Mississippi State (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Early window
- Sat, Oct. 24: at Auburn (Auburn), 11:00 a.m. CT, ABC or ESPN
- Sat, Nov. 7: Alabama (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window
- Sat, Nov. 14: Texas (Tiger Stadium), TBA, Flex window
- Sat, Nov. 21: at Tennessee (Knoxville), TBA, Flex window
- Sat, Nov. 28: at Arkansas (Fayetteville), TBA, Early window
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Stand Out Games on the New Schedule
The Tigers open with three straight 6:30 kicks, including Kiffin walking back into Oxford to face Ole Miss. That's the early-season storyline right there.
November's the heavy stretch. Alabama and Texas come to Tiger Stadium back to back, both flex, both TBA. If LSU's rolling by then, expect those to land in primetime.
Five times are set, seven are still in their windows. We'll update the TBAs as the SEC sets them. For now, get those September dates on the calendar.