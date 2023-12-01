Julien Stays Hot with 29-Point Performance at Samford

By: Tom Perpetua, Associate Director of Athletics Communications

SAMFORD, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) – Kobe Julien continues to have the hot hand for the Louisiana men's basketball team with a 29-point outburst on Thursday against Samford at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Julien was 9-of-16 from the field and was just one point off tying his career-high, which he set last week in Florida. He also led the way with six rebounds and blocked a shot on the defensive end. Joe Charles finished in double figures with 10 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bulldogs who came away victorious, 88-65.

The home side came out firing and took an 11-4 lead before a three-point play by Charles brought them back within four. After another basket by the Bulldogs, Charles fought through the contact for another three-point play to keep within three.

Neither side could gain momentum for the next six minutes, just trading baskets, but the Bulldogs broke through with a 5-0 run. After a basket by Charles, the Bulldogs took control with an 11-0 run and led 42-26 at the half.

Julien caught fire in the second half, scoring 22 points, and pulled the Cajuns to within 12 with just over 12 minutes to go. That was as close as the team got as the Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 run to put the game away.

The Cajuns are off until December 9 when they travel to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech.

