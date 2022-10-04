Joe Burrow Starts Charitable Foundation That Will Make Big Difference in Louisiana

NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is.

Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.

Raised in Athens, Ohio, Burrow played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU.

In his record-breaking, Heisman trophy-winning, 15-0 national championship season as the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, Burrow assured himself he would never have to buy a drink again in Baton Rouge (unless he wanted to).

Drafted #1 overall by the Bengals, he was back in Ohio, leading the franchise to their first postseason victories in 31 years last January, and an AFC Championship.

When Burrow won the Heisman Trophy at LSU, he used time during his acceptance speech to spread awareness about hunger issues.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Joe Burrow said at the time. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

It immediately inspired hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to the food pantry in Athens, with a large chunk of it coming from Louisiana.

Once again, Burrow is using his platform to help the hungry, as well as mental health care for the youth.

I've said it many times. If you have a huge platform, use it to make a positive difference.

The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide food and help to many in both Louisiana and Ohio who need it, who deserve it, and who are seeking it.

Well done Joe.

