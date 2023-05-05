Incoming Weather Has Forced a Cajun Softball Schedule Change For Saturday

The final SBC series of the softball season kicked off Thursday day with a 5-1 Cajun victory over ULM. The Cajuns claimed their 4th straight regular season title and have locked up the number one seed. The Cajuns are looking to close out Senior weekend with a bang, but they will do so a little earlier than expected. Incoming weather on Saturday has prompted a schedule change.

Game three of the series will take place on Saturday with the first pitch moved up to noon. The senior ceremony will take place as planned as the Cajuns will honor Heath, Lamb, and Schorman at 11:50 AM. For any updates on Cajun baseball or softball, keep your eyes on 103.3 The GOAT!

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.