(STARKVILLE, Ms) - Louisiana's 2026 baseball season came to an end Sunday night in Starkville when No. 17 Mississippi State exploded for 19 runs in a regional final the Cajuns couldn't survive. The final was 19-5, but that number doesn't capture what this program accomplished over the last two weeks.

Get our free mobile app

The Cajuns finished 41-25 and reached their second NCAA Regional final in three years, playing an exhausting 11 games in 13 days by the time the last out was recorded at Dudy Noble Field.

The Regional Final: Mississippi State Was Simply Too Much

The Bulldogs scoredearly with back-to-back home runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Cajuns showed some fight, getting contributions from Noah Lewis , Drew Markle, and Colt Brown providing a home run in the sixth. Blaze Rodriguez drove in a run with an RBI bunt single in the seventh. But Mississippi State's 20-hit night was too much to overcome.

Before the Final: Cajuns Eliminate Cincinnati

Earlier Sunday, Louisiana eliminated No. 24 Cincinnati 8-6 in a game that showcased exactly what this team is capable of. Donovan LaSalle went 3-for-4 with two home runs, including his 13th of the season to tie the game in the sixth after the Bearcats had taken a 6-5 lead. Rodriguez added an RBI single to put Louisiana back in front, and Brown added an insurance homer to close it out. Tyler Papenbrock was solid in relief, pitching four scoreless innings to get the win.

A Season Worth Celebrating

Mississippi State moves on to the Super Regionals. The Bulldogs earned it. But so did this Louisiana team. Forty-one wins, a ranked finish, and a second regional final in three years. The Cajuns left it all on the field in Starkville, and this program is in a good place heading into 2027. You can keep up with the 2026 tournament on the NCAA website.