(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Some help is on the way for Louisiana families still digging out from Tropical Storm Arthur. The Louisiana Department of Health announced that the USDA's Food and Nutrition Administration has approved a temporary waiver letting all Louisiana SNAP participants buy hot or prepared foods with their benefits through August 13, 2026.

Louisiana SNAP Recipients Can Buy Hot Foods

Normally, SNAP rules don't allow benefits to be used on hot foods or anything prepared for immediate eating. This waiver lifts that restriction for now, so recipients can pick up eligible hot and prepared foods at authorized Louisiana SNAP retailers while communities recover.

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Why Louisiana Requested the SNAP Waiver

The reasoning is simple. After a storm knocks out power or forces people from their homes, even making a basic meal gets hard. LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein said the following:

We're grateful to the USDA for approving this temporary waiver, which gives SNAP recipients greater flexibility to purchase hot, prepared foods as communities recover.

the waiver gives SNAP recipients more flexibility to buy hot, prepared foods as recovery continues, and that the department will keep working with federal partners to make sure Louisianans have the resources they need.

How Long the SNAP Hot Food Waiver Lasts

A couple of things to know. The waiver is effective immediately and runs through August 13, 2026. And while hot and prepared grocery items are now covered, SNAP benefits still cannot be used to buy meals from restaurants.

Read More: SNAP Restrictions Updated for 2026

If you or someone you know relies on SNAP, now is the time to take advantage of the added flexibility while it lasts. For more on the program, visit the Louisiana Department of Health.