LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Even though schools have been out for Christmas break for the past two weeks, high school basketball never really stopped.

All our local high school athletes have been in action over the break, and with students returning to school, most schedules are transitioning away from tournaments to a more routine one or two games per week.

There's a lot of great LHSAA boys basketball action coming up in the Acadiana area, as well.

Lafayette Parish Match-Ups

On Tuesday night, Southside High takes on David Thibodaux STEM in what could be a solid in-parish matchup. Lafayette's Mighty Lions, meanwhile, will take on the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams while Northside travels to take on Abbeville and Comeaux plays host to Cecilia.

Teurlings will be in action Monday and Tuesday, taking on Westminster Christian of Lafayette first, followed by the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars on the second night.

Later this week, Southside will be hosting Hoopfest, and will take on the visiting Natchitoches Central High School - a semifinal team in 5A last year.

Other South Louisiana Games to Watch

One game to keep an eye on is a meeting between the Beau Chene Gators and the Ville Platte Bulldogs. Those two meet on Tuesday night. On Wednesday night, Breaux Bridge will meet Church Point in competitive action.

Opelousas will also meet East Saint John on Tuesday, which could prove to be an interesting match-up for both teams.

Coming up later this month, district will begin for all teams across the state, and south Louisiana is home to some very competitive districts, including 4-4A and 3-5A.

There are great games starting Monday night and running through the weekend.