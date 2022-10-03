Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-Boyfriend Shares Story About Tom Brady Acting Like a Tool

Tom Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen has been in the tabloids lately.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback had an "epic fight" with his wife according to headlines, with his decision to unretire and return to the Buccaneers reportedly being the root cause.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images loading...

The two married in 2009 and share two children together. Brady also has a son from a previous relationship.

Prior to meeting Brady, Bündchen dated model Scott Barnhill.

Barnhill and Bündchen dated in 1998 and 1999 while both worked as supermodels.

Gisele Bündchen at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images loading...

In a recent story, Barnhill shared a story of the one time he crossed paths with Brady, and the one sentence Tom directed at him.

In an interview with The Daily News, Barnhill shared details of the experience.

“I was walking in and he was walking out,” the top male model told me. “We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.’"

According to the report, it's the only time the two men have met.

Many on social media feel this was an alpha move by Brady.

In my opinion, it's a lame one-liner generated from a place of insecurity.

Brady has 7 Super Bowls rings, a reported net worth of $400 million, and is married to a world-famous supermodel.

Feeling the need to dunk on her ex-boyfriend by bragging about wealth comes across as Tom acting like a tool.

What is he compensating for?

