The 10 Highest Paid Sportscasters in America

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - With football season coming around soon and our attention being drawn back to the gridiron, we'll not only see some of the best athletes in the world, but some of the best broadcasters, too.

Whether it's ESPN's College Game Day, Fox NFL Sunday, or Monday Night Football, some of the biggest names in sports broadcasting are staples during the football season.

Obviously, there's big money in sports, and there's big money in talking about sports in front of a camera, and these guys are pretty much household names in the field.

So, they make a lot. While it's not comparable to the highest-paid athletes in the world, it's considerably more than the average player and coach's salary in any of the four major American sports.

According to BooksAboutSports.com, the list of the highest-paid sports broadcasters of all time was recently updated to include Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who is set to work with Fox Sports this season.

His contract? $375 million over 10 years, which makes him the highest-paid sports broadcaster not just on this list, but in history.

Sportscaster Jim Gray, quarterback Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis

Behind him, it's other familiar names in the field of sports journalism, including two other famous quarterbacks - Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

Check out the list of the highest-paid sportscasters in the country and see just how much they're getting paid to talk about sports on your TV. It's enough to make you want to look at a career change, right?