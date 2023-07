Rumors are flying around the internet and social media Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are dating. They both attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s star-studded July 4th White Party.

The internet took it from there.

Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage last October.

Kardashian was married to rapper Kayne West for 8.5 years before their divorce was finalized in November of 2022.