Former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara played 11 seasons in the NFL, earning 3 Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl.

His one Super Bowl win came against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, but it hasn't stopped O'Hara from being over the top in his praise of Brady.

Brady announced his retirement (for the second time) yesterday, setting off a chain of reactions from the sports world.

While the sports world reacted, O'Hara, now a football analyst on the NFL Network, was perhaps the most over the top.

He's being criticized for his comments following Brady's retirement announcement.

“This is a huge moment, not just for Tom Brady, not just for the NFL, but for all of us. Look, people remember where they were when JFK was assassinated. You remember where you were on 9/11… I’m gonna remember this. I’m gonna remember who I’m with… You’re going to remember where you were when Tom Brady announced his official retirement.” - Shaun O'Hara

I'm sorry Shaun, but I don't think I'm going to remember Brady announce his second retirement on Twitter will hold the same place in my memory as 9/11, or anyone else who is old enough to have experienced the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The responses on Twitter were as predictable as they were humorous.

