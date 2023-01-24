7-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, 45, may not be done playing in the NFL.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer wrapped up his 23rd season in the league 8 days ago when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the playoff wild card round, ending their season with an 8-10 record overall.

Tom Brady crying Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images loading...

Before the game ended, speculation was rampant on whether or not it was the final game of Brady's illustrious career.

Despite being asked incessantly about his future plans and whether they involved retirement or another NFL season, Brady continued to say he was going to get away, take it a day at a time, and at some point let the world know once he made a decision.

On the "Let's Go!" podcast, hosted by Brady, former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and sports reporter Jim Gray, the former Patriots quarterback was asked about his future again by Gray.

This time, his answer was not diplomatic.

"Jim, if I knew what I was gonna (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it," barked Brady, before sarcastically adding, "I appreciate you asking, thank you."

Brady has been linked to several teams, with rumors swirling he could join the Las Vegas Raiders (Brady pictured below with Jim Gray and Raiders owner Mark Davis) who are coached by Josh McDaniels, Brady's former offensive coordinator in New England.

Sportscaster Jim Gray, quarterback Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

There are also multiple reports of Brady possibly teaming up with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in Carolina.

Brady is a free agent, and Payton is currently unemployed, though has interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in Arizona, Houston, Denver, and Carolina.

Last year, reports surfaced the Miami Dolphins desired Payton to coach the team with Brady at quarterback before other issues with Dolphins ownership arose from the league office.

Sean Payton and Tom Brady Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

When the dust settled, Payton joined FOX as an analyst, while Brady returned to the Bucs.

Brady retired last offseason, only to announce he was unretiring after 40 days.

