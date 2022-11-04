Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide

Get our free mobile app

If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!

I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!

I ran across this video on Facebook and knew I just had to share it seeing how it's Bama Hate Week. Comedian/actor Josh Mancuso with SwitchMenStudios.com came up with the best explanation that I've heard thus far as to Alabama selected their mascot and moniker. Take a look and let me know what you think!

Just in case you're just as college football obsessed as the rest of the south, the other big game this weekend is between Tennessee and Georgia, so you might appreciate this video as well.

'Your mascot is named Uga because he's uga-ly!' Classic! Check this one out, too. This one actually makes sense... except for the hound dog.

Hotty Totty?

Have a great weekend and Geaux Tigers!

