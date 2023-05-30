CBS Sports Announces ‘SEC on CBS’ Games and Windows

Tuesday afternoon CBS Sports announced their 2023 “SEC On CBS” College Football Games and windows.

So far CBS released three regular season SEC games.

September 16 - South Carolina at Georgia October 28 - Georgia at Florida, Jacksonville, FL November 24 - Missouri at Arkansas

In addition to their SEC games, CBS announced the following games.

October 21 - Air Force at Navy December 9 - Army - Navy December 29 - Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Of course the annual LSU/Alabama game is always highly considered for a primetime matchup.

Last season, LSU's 2pt conversion propelled the Tigers past the Tide in Baton Rouge. This season, the game will be played in Tuscaloosa.

