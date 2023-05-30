CBS Sports Announces ‘SEC on CBS’ Games and Windows

CBS Sports Announces &#8216;SEC on CBS&#8217; Games and Windows

Tuesday afternoon CBS Sports announced their 2023 “SEC On CBS” College Football Games and windows.

So far CBS released three regular season SEC games.

September 16 - South Carolina at Georgia 

October 28 - Georgia at Florida, Jacksonville, FL

November 24 - Missouri at Arkansas

In addition to their SEC games, CBS announced the following games.

October 21 -  Air Force at Navy

December 9 - Army - Navy

December 29 - Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Of course the annual LSU/Alabama game is always highly considered for a primetime matchup.

Last season, LSU's 2pt conversion propelled the Tigers past the Tide in Baton Rouge.  This season, the game will be played in Tuscaloosa.

