The Best #BamaHateWeek Social Media Posts

LSU vs Alabama is always a big week in Louisiana and this year is no different. Although the LSU Tigers come into the 2023 game with a pair of losses they still have plenty to play for.

A win over the despised Crimson Tide would have at least two benefits. It would put LSU in good position to return to the SEC Championship Game this season. And it would most likely end Alabama's chances at a National Championship.

There is at least one more reason for LSU to come out on top in Tuscaloosa and that has to do with Quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Because of LSU's two losses, Daniels isn't getting as much Heisman Trophy hype as he probably should be. He currently ranks 4th in passing yards, but has at least 54 less pass attempts than the three QB with more yards.

Daniels is also tied for USC's QB Caleb Williams with 25 touchdown pass to lead the nation. Tack on another 500+ yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground and Daniels should be the leading Heisman candidate.

Most likely the only way LSU comes out of Tuscaloosa with a win is a big game from Daniels. Do that and Daniels very well could be the second LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy in the last four seasons.