Former Las Vegas Raiders and Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 3-10 years for the November 2021 drunk driving accident that killed Tina Tintor.

From ESPN.com

Ruggs, 24, had been under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices since pleading guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed Tina Tintor. On Wednesday, Ruggs read from a statement directed at Tintor's family in which he apologized for his actions. "To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering," Ruggs said.

Ruggs, the Raiders 1st Round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out the University of Alabama, struggled during 1.5 years playing professionally.

Despite being gifted with amazing speed, Ruggs only caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his rooking season. He basically matched his rookie output in less than a half a season in 2021 with 24 receptions, 469 yards and two scores in just seven games

But his second season was cut short following the DUI accident.

At Alabama, Ruggs was part of one of the most electric receiving rooms in college football history. All four were 1st Round picks; Jaylen Waddle (Miami), Jerry Jeudy (Denver), and Heisman Trophy Winner DeVonta Smith (Eagles).

More from ESPN.com

According to police, on Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs was driving drunk and reached speeds of 156 mph just seconds before crashing his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into Tintor's Toyota RAV4, which was traveling just over 43 mph. Tintor's RAV4 was propelled 571 feet. A blood draw about two hours after the crash revealed that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was 0.161 -- more than twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Ruggs could be eligible for parole after three years.

