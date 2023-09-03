Former Opelousas Catholic Star With 2 TDs in 1st Half Against LSU
In the 1st Half of Sunday night’s game against LSU, Keon Coleman caught a pair of TD passes, 40 and 21 yards. The first one putting the Seminoles up 7-0 and the second one tying the game at 14-14.
Coleman, an Opelousas Catholic High alum was originally recruited to Michigan State by former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back, Effrem Reed. Coleman played sparingly in his freshman year with only 7 catches for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
But he broke out in his sophomore year, leading the Spartans with 58 catches, 798 yards and 7 touchdowns. After that he decided to hit the transfer portal and ended up at Florida State.
LSU would add a field goal right before half for a 17-14 lead.
