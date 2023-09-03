Former Opelousas Catholic Wide Receiver Keon Coleman caught 3 touchdowns passes in FIorida State’s 45-24 come-from-behind-victory over the LSU Tigers, Sunday night in Orlando. With 6:02 to go in the 1st Half, FSU trailed 14-7, but outscored the Tigers 38-10 the rest of the way.

LSU v Florida State Getty Images loading...

LSU appeared to get off to a great start after a 55-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to running back Tre Bradford, setting up the Tigers on the FSU 20. With the aid of a roughing penalty, LSU had six tries from at least the Seminoles 5-yard line or closer, but came up empty.

Coleman put FSU on the board first with a 40-yard touchdown catch from Jordan Travis and a 7-0 Seminoles lead. Tigers came right back to tie the game at 7-7 when Jayden Daniels connected with former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy for 33-yard pass, setting up Bradford's 1-yard touchdown run.

The game stayed tied at 7-7 until LSU took their first lead of the game, when Noah Cain plunged in from the 1-yard line. Daniels had put the Tigers at the FSU 11 on a 40-yard QB draw run. Travis hit Coleman for another touchdown, this one was 21-yards, tying the game at 14-14.

LSU took a 3 point halftime lead, 17-14 on a Damian Ramos 36-yard FG, the Tigers final lead of the game.

From there it was all Florida State, outscoring LSU a shutout in the 2nd Half, 31-7. Out gaining LSU 281 to 167. Daniels did hit Brian Thomas for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 remaining in the game, accounting for almost half of the Tigers yards in the 2nd Half.

Florida State’s offense dominated from midway of the 2nd quarter, scoring on six straight possessions; Touchdown, Field Goal, Touchdown, Touchdown, Touchdown and Touchdown.

QB comparison many thought was close coming into the game, was one sided by the time the game was decided. Florida State’s Travis was 23-31, 342 yards, 4 TD and 1 INT and rushed for one TD vs LSU’s Daniels 22-37, 347 yards, TD & INT. Daniels did run for 64 yards on 15 carries.

It’s LSU’s forth straight season opening loss, which include losses to Mississippi State, UCLA, and now Florida State the last two years. The Tigers start 0-1 and will host Grambling this Saturday at 6:30P