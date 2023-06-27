Former NFL & Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett Drowns In Destin

Former NFL and Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned in Destin, Florida on Tuesday.

Deltaplex News in Arkansas reported Mallett was transported from the beach to the hospital where he was reported dead on arrival.

Mallett originally attended Michigan before transferring to Arkansas where he spent most of his college career. Eventually, Mallett was drafted in the 3rd Round by the New England Patriots in 2011. Mallet also played with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Mallett was currently the Head Football Coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

Patrick Mahomes Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks of All Time is Actually Six Patrick Mahomes has settled into his role as the new face of the NFL but that doesn't mean he considers himself one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Why Green Bay Has No Business Hosting The NFL Draft The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

And you thought Detroit was a bad fit! Just wait.